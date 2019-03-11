The Election Commission announced the schedule for upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. The elections will be held in phase-wise voting for Madhya Pradesh begins from April 29. In 2014, BJP swept the Lok Sabha seats by winning 27 seats out of 29 seats, while Congress won only 2 seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Madhya Pradesh: The Election Commission announced the schedule for upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. The elections will be held in phase-wise voting for Madhya Pradesh begins from April 29 and counting of votes would take place on May 23. Voting for 6 seats will be started from on April 29, 7 seats on May 6, 8 seats on May 12, 8 seats on May 19. Meanwhile, bypolls to Chhindwara assembly segment will be also held on April 29. EC had said that Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases in the country, beginning April 11.

In 2014, BJP swept the Lok Sabha seats by winning 27 seats out of 29 seats, while Congress won only 2 seats in the state. It is the key state while Congress remained behind with only two seats.

The former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started his election campaign. The party has a strong hold on the state but the recent state assembly elections can be a turning point for the Congress.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath hoped that the people of Madhya Pradesh will give a mandate to Congress this time as people had voted against BJP in the recently held elections.

Meanwhile, it can be tough to say which party get the edge in the upcoming polls. BJP and Congress both are fighting for getting the majority in the elections. BSP-SP alliance can be much powerful in the state as Dalits have huge vote share in the state.

