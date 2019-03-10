Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Madhya Pradesh: After Uttar Pradesh, BSP and SP had also announced an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh. While the two parties have kept the Congress out of the alliance. Congress had won only two seats in the last general election held in 2014.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Madhya Pradesh: The next Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in Bihar from Mid-April and the counting of votes to be held on May 23 as the term of the current Lok Sabha expires on June 3. Madhya Pradesh is one key states that send almost 29 MP’s to the Lok Sabha. The question arises who will win the prince state. BJP had won a whopping number of 27 seats in 2014. Will the BJP will be successful to retain its number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

BJP is contesting alone in the upcoming elections 2019. The party had witnessed a serious loss in the last assembly elections held in 2018. BJP has ruled the state of MP for the last 25 years.

The last election where Congress retained the MP in is kitty will help the old party in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress led by Kamal Nath, who is the current Chief Minister of the state is hoping to regain the glory to the party.

The former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started his poll campaign in the state. Shivraj is said to be the most powerful force for the BJP in the state.

