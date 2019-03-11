Maharashtra like Uttar Pradesh plays an important part in government formation. The state is heading for 4 phase elections, starting from April 11 this year. In 2014, BJP got 23 seats while Shiv Sena claimed 18 seats. Congress also got 2 seats in the state.

Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha will go to polls in 4 phases. The Election Commission had said that the first phase of polling in Maharashtra will be held on April 11 for 7 seats. The 2nd phase of voting will be held on April 18 for 10 seats. The state will go further polls on April 23 for 14 seats in the 3rd phase and the last phase will be held on April 29 for 17 seats. The vote count will be taken up simultaneously in the state on May 23 as per the schedule announced by Election Commission.

Maharashtra like Uttar Pradesh plays an important part in government formation. The state is witnessing confusion between BJP and its allying partner Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, both the parties are still discussing whether they would go for the alliance in the state.

In 2014, BJP got 23 seats while Shiv Sena claimed 18 seats. Congress also got 2 seats in the state. the others also got 1 seat in the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2014.

In 2014, the state had 89,479 polling stations, while this year there will be 95,473 polling stations. Officials also claimed that the voting percentage of women has also increased as compared to men this year. The increasing number has been seen as a positive change in the state.

