Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Maharashtra: Maharashtra is one of the big state where the alliance between the opposition parties may hit the BJP's prospects. Meanwhile, it is not confirmed that BJP and Shiv Sena will fight the LoK Sabha elections 2019 jointly or not.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Maharashtra: The next Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in Maharashtra in April and May as the term of the current Lok Sabha expires on June 3, reports said. Maharashtra is one of the key states in India where BJP had done well in the 2014 elections. The state is one of the major states which could help BJP in returning to power in the coming general elections depending on the alliance with other parties like Shiv Sena.

The rift between both BJP and Shiv Sena is all time high and efforts are on to sort out the differences through various channels. If both parties come together, they will come as a force on the Congress-NCP combination.

Meanwhile, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who is upset with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, had said that he has been approached by the Nationalist Congress Party but had decided to not join hands with the Sharad Pawar-led party in The state.

In 2014, BJP claimed 23 seats and Shiv Sena got 18 seats. The Congress party won 2 and NCP 4 seats while others claimed 1.

The NCP Chief Sharad Pawar met Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and talk of MNS joining the grand alliance is making the rounds in he state.

