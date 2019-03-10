Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Tamil Nadu: In 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, AIADMK had emerged victorious as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu after it won a whopping 37 seats out of 39 seats. While opposition parties like BJP, and PMK won one seat each. However, DMK failed to open an account in the state.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Tamil Nadu: The next Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in Tamil Nadu in April and May as the term of the current Lok Sabha expires on June 3, reports said. In Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced its poll alliance with BJP in the state. The two parties have also declared their seat-sharing policy. AIADMK to contest on 34 Lok Sabha seats and left only 5 seats to BJP.

Tamil Nadu sends 39 MPs to Parliament in general elections, a relatively large contingent and one of the key states to hold an important place in the formation of government at the centre.

The AIADMK faces the difficult task from the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, which is part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the centre.

AIADMK government led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has survived around two years, the focus, it appears, is now on winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the bye-elections for the 21 Assembly seats that currently lie vacant in the state of Tamil Nadu.

