A single-phase will be held in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha elections 2019. This is the first national election after the death of two colossal figures in Dravidian politics, former Chief Ministers J. Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi. The alliance between BJP and AIADMK can be helpful to BJP this year.

The alliance between BJP and AIADMK has brought the former one 5 seats – despite its poor showing in the state in 2014. Unsure of the outcome, both partners have also roped in smaller partners like the PMK who won a single seat in last polls.

This is the first national election after the death of two colossal figures in Dravidian politics, former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. Both the leaders had played an important role in the state politics of Tamil Nadu.

In 2014, BJP had won just 1 of the state’s 39 seats, compared to the AIADMK’s 37. The other had gone to ally PMK. This time DMK and the Congress are forming the alliance in the upcoming elections. The Congress is to have 9 out of the state’s 39 Lok Sabha seats.

The alliance between AIADMK-BJP and Congress-DMK can be tough for both the parties in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

