The ruling TRS will hope to keep their momentum going, with the party having won a sweeping mandate in the Assembly Elections that were held in December 2018 last year. Election Commission announced polls in Telangana will be held in a single phase on April 11. The counting of votes to be held on May 23.

Election Commission announced polls in Telangana will be held in a single phase on April 11. The counting of votes to be held on May 23. Like Tamil Nadu, The state will have an only single phase for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Telangana sends 17 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Recently, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept assembly elections in the state. The party is still in power sofar the state came into being.

The ruling TRS will hope to keep their momentum going, with the party having won a sweeping mandate in the Assembly Elections that were held in December 2018 last year.

TRS will field its candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the Hyderabad to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi.

In 2014, TRS won 12 seats out total 17 in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi won the Hyderabad seat, while Congress won 2 seats. The TDP and BJP won one seat each in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Both TRS and AIMIM wants to keep Congress and BJP out of the state. The parties strongly fighting this election against the BP and Congress.

TRS had won 88 seats in 119 Assembly segment in the last year elections, seems to have an edge over the opposition Congress and BJP whose cadres were demoralised by the humiliating defeat at the hands of the regional party.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More