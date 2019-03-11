Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on May 23. The first phase of election for 8 seats will be held on April 11 in the state. The last phase will be on May 19 for 13 seats. Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha is one of the key states which play an important role in government formation.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on May 23. The first phase of election for 8 seats will be held on April 11 in the state. The state will go further for polls on other dates including April 18 for 8 seats in the second phase, April 23 for 10 seats in the third phase, 13 seats on April 29 in the fourth phase.

The state of Uttar Pradesh will go further on May 6 and 12 for 14 seats each in the 5th and 6th phase respectively. The last phase will be for 13 seats will be held on May 19.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha is one of the key states which play an important role in government formation. The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party has formed an alliance in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both the SP and BSP have decided to contest 37 and 38 seats. Meanwhile, both the parties have left Amethi and Raebareli for the mother-son duo, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

BJP is also allying with regional parties to fight the SP-BSP coalition partners and Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

