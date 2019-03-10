Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Uttar Pradesh: In 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP had emerged victorious as the single largest party in Uttar Pradesh after it won a whopping 71 seats out of total 80 seats. Rivals Congress and Samajwadi party managed to bag 2 and 5 seats, respectively while BJP ally Apna Dal won only 2 seats.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Uttar Pradesh: The next Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in Uttar Pradesh in April and May as the term of the current Lok Sabha expires on June 3, reports said. The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress have forged an alliance in UP to beat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh sends around 80 Lok Sabha seats to the Parliament.

Both the SP and BSP have decided to contest 37 and 38 seats and leave two seats — Amethi and Raebareli — for the Congress. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is also allying with some regional parties in the state.

