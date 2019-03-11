West Bengal is heading for polls in 7 phases. The first phase will be held on April 11 and the counting will be held on May 23. In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May. While the first phase polling was on April 7, the last phase was on May 12.

Like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal is also heading for polls in 7 phases. The first phase will be held on April 11 for 2 seats. The second phase on April 18 for 3 seats. On April 23, it will witness elections for 5 seats. the last four phases will be held on April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 8, 7, 8, 9 seats respectively. In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 in the nine-phase electoral exercise.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is witnessing the competition from parties like BJP and CPI(M). The issues like refugees, Darjeeling unrest will play a key role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

CM Mamata Banerjee while commenting said that the recent election announcement by EC in West Bengal will cause a lot of inconvenience to the people of the state. She said that the month of Ramazan is also falling on those days which is a pious month for the Muslims.

Meanwhile, BJP has welcomed the EC’s decision ‘said that that it reflects the deteriorating law and order situation under TMC rule.

