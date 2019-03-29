Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to visit Faizabad constituency, which also includes Ayodhya, the ground zero of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. This is going to be the third time when a Gandhi will be visiting the contentious city ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently on her second ground campaign in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Priyanka kick-started Congress’ election campaign in the state from her Amethi which is also known as her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency. She then visited Rae Bareli and Barabanki. In Rae Bareli, she was seen interacting with party workers and voters of the area. However, it is her visit to Ayodhya that has been making headlines so far.

Priyanka is scheduled to visit Faizabad constituency, which also includes Ayodhya, the ground zero of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. This is going to be the third time when a Gandhi will be visiting the contentious city ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In Ayodhya, Priyanka would undertake a campaign for Congress candidate and former MP Nirmal Khatri.

She is also scheduled to hold a roadshow and her campaign would reportedly end at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. Priyanka will also visit different parts of the constituency before ending her 3-day visit to the state ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders have been criticising Priyanka’s visit to Ayodhya over the Ram temple issue, however, there is no scheduled visit of her to the Ram temple. On the other hand, the senior BJP leaders are attacking Gandhi saying those who once raised a question on the existence of Ram were now going to Ayodhya.

Reports said Priyanka may attack the ruling NDA government over inordinate delay over the Ayodhya land dispute case as the BJP had promised to build Ram temple in the city as a part of their 2014 election manifesto. Priyanka is trying to rake the Ayodhya issue to woo Hindu voters after the BJP sidelined itself from the controversial religious matter and said it would respect and follow the Supreme Court’s order.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been vigorously campaigning for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to ensure victory for her party. On being asked about if she would like to contest the 2019 polls, she said if the party workers deem it fit she would like to contest against PM Modi from the Varanasi seat. In Uttar Pradesh, the elections are slated to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

