Lok Sabha elections 2019: A Jana Sena Party MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashed an Electronic Voting Machine in Andhra Pradesh to today. The incident took place at a polling booth in Anantapur district’s Gooty constituency. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the anguish candidate throwing the machine on the ground and damaging it. The accused was identified as Madhusudan Gupta and he was immediately arrested by the police present at the polling booth.

#WATCH Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/VoAFNdA6Jo — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Reacting to the incident, Actor-turned politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that he will look into the matter. He added that he will take the necessary actions after knowing the details of the case. Kalyan also said that he is not a kingmaker but a king.

For the 17th Lok Sabha elections 2019, voting on 91 constituencies in 18 States and 2 Union Territories are underway. The first phase of voting is underway at Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The voting started at 7 am to 5 pm, through which, the fate of the 1,279 candidates will be decided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eyeing to regain the regime, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi will try to surpass him. In 2014, PM Narendra Modi-led NDA, which comprise 40 fronts had won 336 seats, while Congress bagged only 44 seats.

