Pawan Kalyan said that he wants to see the BSP chief Mayawati as the Prime Minister of India. A day before, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena released the first list of contestants for four of the 25 Lok Sabha and 32 of the 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced the party alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Pawan Kalyan said that he wants to see the BSP chief Mayawati as the Prime Minister of India. Kalyan said at a press conference in Lucknow. In response, the BSP Supremo Mayawati also said that Bahujan Samaj Party wishes to see Pawan Kalyan as the next Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena on Thursday released the first list of constants for four of 15 Lok Sabha seats and 32 of the 175 assembly constituencies in the state. In the upcoming assembly elections, Pawan will contest from Gajuwaka Assembly seat.

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan after alliance with BSP: We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the Prime Minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire. pic.twitter.com/HtF17cfi4T — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats, while Andhra Pradesh has a total of 175 state Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats. State Polls of Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections.

BSP had already announced poll alliance with SP in Uttar Pradesh where the both parties have also inked their seat-share policy. The BSP will fight on 38 where SP to fight on 37 seats. The parties have also announced their alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand also.

Election Commission have announced the dates for general elections 2019 and are slated for April-May this year, The polls will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More