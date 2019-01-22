Accusing the BJP of back tracking on its promises, All India Jat Arakshan Bachao Maha Andolan chief Dharam Veer Chaudhary said that before the UP assembly polls, PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had met the leaders and assured them of reservation but nothing was done. Chaudhary asserted that hat Jat community has no hesitation in supporting the BSP-SP allinace as Mayawati is the only leader who has supported their demand for reservation while adding that she was the only one who has criticised the government for their action against the Jats amid the agitation.

Jat leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh under the banner of All India Jat Arakshan Bachao Maha Andolan on Tuesday threatened to withdrew support from the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabah polls unless their demand for reservation is not met. Jat leaders alleged that BJP betrayed the community and “cheated” them by giving 10% quota to the general category poor instead of their long demand for a quota.

Dharam Veer Chaudhary, chief coordinator of the All India Jat Aarakshan Bachao Maha Andolan, said that Jat community has no hesitation in supporting the BSP-SP allinace as Mayawati is the only leader who has supported their demand for reservation while adding that she was the only one who has criticised the government for their action against the Jats amid the agitation.

Back in 2014, before the Lok Sabha polls, UPA had granted quota to the Jat in central jobs, however the Supreme Court quashed the quota. Chaudhary accused the government of not representing the case well asserting that since then they have only given assurances and nothing has materialised. “We will campaign in 131 constituencies where Jats have a significant population to defeat the BJP,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Chaudhary highlighted that Naredra Modi government, in its series of non-material assurances, formed a committee under BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu in 2015, but the committee has not met even once.

Chaudhary made it clear that Jat community will vote for the government that will support their demand. “In UP, Mayawati has supported our cause and said Jats must get reservation. She had also attacked the government for taking brutal action against agitators in Haryana,” Chaudhary said.

