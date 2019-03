Danish Ali is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 on a BSP ticket. The leader was some days back negotiating seat-sharing between the ruling coalition partners in Karnataka, and his Janata Dal Secular, after which both the parties announced list of seat share policy for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

As the battle ground gets more hotter in Uttar Pradesh after the SP-BSP alliance for the upcoming LoK Sabha elections 2019, Danish Ali who was holding General Secretary position in- Janata Dal Secular on Saturday quit the party and joined Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The leader is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh on a BSP ticket.

