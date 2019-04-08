Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Actor Kamal Haasan has slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest upcoming elections from Amethi and Wayanad constituency. He also took a dig at PM Narendra Modi's Mein Bhi Chowkidaar campaign. Kamal Haasan, the founder of MNM party, will not be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from two constituencies and PM Narendra Modi’s Mein Bhi Chowkidaar campaign. In an interaction with a news portal, Kamal Haasan slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that just because many predecessors have done this practice, doesn’t make it right. He emphasised that it is important to reflect upon the work done by ancestors critically and respectfully.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi indirectly, Haasan said that as a voter he would not like a politician contesting from 2 seats. Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad Constituency in Kerala. Meanwhile, he is expected to file his nomination papers from Amethi on April 10.

In the same interview, he criticised the Modi government’s Mein Bhi Chowkidaar campaign. Calling the leaders chowkidars (gatekeepers) for the corrupt, Kamal Haasan said that they are guarding corruption, not poor man’s interest. Kamal further asked to look at the number of corrupt individuals who have managed to slip through the clutches of chowkidaar.

Be it Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, work of the Central Government is admired everywhere. Congress’ inability to provide basic healthcare, weak stand on national security and plan to raise taxes is worrying people. Here are yesterday’s campaign highlights. pic.twitter.com/p0V4xtTy4i — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2019

Kamal Haasan officially launched his political party on February 22, 2018, called Makkal Needhi Maiam, which translates to People’s Justice Centre. Announcing that he will not be contesting 2019 Indian General Elections, Kamal Haasan has decided not to align with DMK or AIADMK. He has instead fielded 40 contestants for Lok Sabha and 18 contestants for Tamil Nadu state assembly. In a public meeting, the MNM founder said that All the MNM candidates are my faces. 17th Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 198 while the results will be declared on May 23.

