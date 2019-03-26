Lok Sabha elections 2019: Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar made headlines as he slammed Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who was seen upset after the party decided to field him from Begusarai. Kanhaiya is all set to make his political debut in the elections this year as he will be contesting against from Begusarai as a candidate of Communist Party Of India (CPI).

Lok Sabha elections 2019: A few days after the BJP announced the Bihar candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar made headlines as he slammed Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who was seen upset after the party decided to field him from Begusarai. Kanhaiya is all set to make his political debut in the elections this year as he will be contesting against from Begusarai as a candidate of Communist Party Of India (CPI).

In a Twitter post, Kumar attacked the senior BJP minister who was upset for being transferred from Nawada to Begusarai, however, there were multiple times when he forced people to go to the neighbouring country. He further went on to say “Begusarai ko Vanakkam”.

When the BJP had announced the list of candidates for upcoming polls, Giriraj Singh had expressed his resentment over the party’s decision. Following the seat-sharing agreement, the NDA had assigned the Nawada constituency to its ally — the Lok Janshakti Party.

He said that it hurt his feeling as no other MP’s seat was exchanged in Bihar. He claimed that the party did not even provide him with a reason. He further said that he had nothing against Begusarai, however, he could not compromise with his self-respect.

Former JNUSU president also attacked Singh over the fact that he was the minister who mostly asked people to go to Pakistan and now the fact he has been moved to Begusarai had made him sad.

Apart from Giriraj Singh, several other major changes were made to the BJP’s Bihar candidate list. BJP Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha denied ticket to the polls and his constituency was handed over to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

LJP’s Chirag Paswan will contest from Jamui, BJP’s Ramkirpal Yadav to contest from Patliputra, RK Singh from Arrah, Aswani Choubey from Buxar, Radha Mohan Singh from East Champaran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran.

