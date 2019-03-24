Karti Chidambaram had lost the 2014 general elections against AIADMK candidate PR Senthinathan. This time Kartik has been put up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary H Raja, as they were in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Both of them had lost to AIADMK's Senthilnathan. The Congress party has also named former union minister Tariq Anwar who would be contesting from Katihar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

The Congress on Sunday declared Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram as its candidate from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga constituency. Karti will his luck from the Sivaganga yet again as the Congress leader had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha from the same seat. Congress has announced its 9 lists so far. The senior leaders in the list are Tariq Anwar from Katihar, BK Hariprasad from Bangalore South. The party announced names of 10 contestants from Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2018, Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in a money laundering case, where he was accused of receiving Rs. 1 million money from a media company for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it.

Last year, the Enforcement Directorate said it has attached assets worth Rs. 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram in India, Spain and the UK in connection with a money laundering case related to INX Media.

The Congress party has also named former union minister Tariq Anwar who would be contesting from Katihar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. BK Hariprasad from Bengaluru South in Karnataka, Uday Singh from Purnia in Bihar and Haji Farooq Mir from J&K’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

As part of the DMK-led alliance, Congress got a total of 10 Lok Sabha seats in which nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Pondicherry. The rest of the seats where DMK will field their candidates for the upcoming polls.

The AIADMK party had also announced its alliance with BJP over a seat-sharing policy of 34 and 5 respectively. In 2014, the AIADMK party had swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state. Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and will vote on April 18.

The polling in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will commence from April 11 and conclude on May 19. The counting of the votes will take place on May 23.

