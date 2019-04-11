Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Election commission of India offers online voter registration for Indian citizens who have attained the age of 18 on the qualifying date (1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll). Citizen, can enrol himself/herself as General Voter and fill Form 6 online at National Voters' Service Portal.

As per Article 326 the Constitution, all Indian citizens above the age of 18 years, who have registered themselves as voters, are eligible to vote. Any individuals can vote in national, state, district as well as local government body elections. To vote in the elections, a citizen needs a Voter identity card of the specific state or Union Territory to cast his/ her vote.

Are you eligible to vote? Here are the steps to check voter registration status

Visit https://electoralsearch.in/ to see if you are registered to vote.

If your name appears in the list, you are eligible to vote, otherwise, you need to register to vote.

Visit https://www.nvsp.in/ for voter registration.

You can use the Voter Helpline App to verify your name in Electoral Roll or register online.

How to register online to vote:

– General Voters need to fill Form 6 (Link to online form). This form is also for ‘First-time voters’ and ‘voters who have shifted to another constituency’

– NRI Voter need to fill form 6A (Link to online form)

– For Deletion or Objection in electoral roll fill form 7 (link to online form)

-Voters need to fill Form 8 (Link to online form) for any change in (Name, Photo, Age, EPIC Number, Address, Date of birth, Age, Name of relative, Type of relation, Gender).

– In case of shifting from one place of residence to another place of residence within the same constituency Form 8A needs to be filled.

– Voters need to fill Form 6 if they are shifting from one constituency to another.

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

Deadlines and Key Dates:

Voter list is continuously updated till the last date of filing of nominations by the candidate. This is approximately 3 weeks before the polling date. Lok Sabha elections are scheduled from 11 Apr – 23 May 2019.

Phase 1 – 11th April

Phase 2 – 18th April

Phase 3 – 23rd April

Phase 4 – 29th April

Phase 5 – 6th May

Phase 6 – 12th May

Phase 7 – 19th May

Why you need to register to vote:

Anybody can enrol as a Voter if he/ she meets the following criteria

1) Must be a citizen of India

2) Must have attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e. 1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll.

3) Must be a resident of the part/polling area of the constituency where you want to be enrolled.

4) Must not have been disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.

How to register to vote offline:

– A person needs to fill two copies of Form 6. This form is available free of cost in offices of Electoral Registration Officers / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.

– The application accompanied by copies of the relevant documents can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or sent by post addressed to him or can be handed over to the Booth Level Officer of your polling area.

– Call 1950 for any help (Please add your STD code before 1950).

For more information read the Voter Brochure on http://ecisveep.nic.in/.

