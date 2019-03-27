Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow on a two-day Uttar Pradesh visit on Wednesday. She will visit her Amethi and Rae Bareli today (Wednesday) tomorrow (Thursday) and Ayodhya on March 29, 2019.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written a letter to the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why have the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not been removed from rail tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. Both the government bodies have been asked to submit a reply within 3 days.
On Tuesday, a complaint was filed with Goa’s Chief Electoral officer against state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP over alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct. The complainant claimed that the party leadership is trying to gain political mileage by using the name of deceased Manohar Parrikar.
Priyanka to visit Ayodhya on March 29: Reports
Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow today. Priyanka will visit her Amethi and Rae Bareli today (Wednesday) tomorrow (Thursday) and Ayodhya on March 29, 2019, reports said.
Shatrughan Sinha, Urmila Matondkar most likely to join Congress today
After being denied a ticket from the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is most likely to join the Congress today. A few days back, the BJP released the list of all 40 candidates who will contest the polls, however, Patna Sahib MP's constituency was replaced with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Apart from that, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar will join the Congress at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi at 1 pm, reports said.
Violation of Model Code of Conduct by Sambit Patra
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer of the state against Sambit Patra (BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri) levelling allegation of violation of Model Code of Conduct by holding idol of Lord Jagannath in his hand in an election rally.
Election Commission in Jammu and Kashmir organises training program for around 1800 Presiding Officers and Polling Staff
Election Commission in Jammu and Kashmir has organised a training program for around 1800 Presiding Officers and Polling Staff in Doda district from March 25 to April 1 for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Training session includes videos demonstrating duties of polling personnel & hands-on training on the use of EVMs and VVPATs