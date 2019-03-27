Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written a letter to the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why have the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not been removed from rail tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct has come into effect.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow on a two-day Uttar Pradesh visit on Wednesday. She will visit her Amethi and Rae Bareli today (Wednesday) tomorrow (Thursday) and Ayodhya on March 29, 2019.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written a letter to the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why have the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not been removed from rail tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. Both the government bodies have been asked to submit a reply within 3 days.

On Tuesday, a complaint was filed with Goa’s Chief Electoral officer against state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP over alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct. The complainant claimed that the party leadership is trying to gain political mileage by using the name of deceased Manohar Parrikar.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App