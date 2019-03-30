Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: BJP President Amit Shah will file his nomination papers from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency today (Saturday). So, preparations are underway in Ahmedabad ahead of the filing of nomination papers by Amit Shah. Shah will take part in a 4-km roadshow in Ahmedabad which will begin at 9.40 am today. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will accompany Shah during the rally. BJP workers will greet Shah by forming a human chain on the road in Gandhinagar.
Preparations are underway at Aalo in West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally today as part of election campaign. The prime minister will address rallies in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam today.
Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23 while the last date to file nominations is April 4.
Arunachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in West Siang district
Tamil Nadu: IT raids on DMK treasurer Durai Murugan's residences at Katpadi
Tamil Nadu: Officials of Income Tax Department have been conducting a raid since last night at the residence of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, at Katpadi in Vellore. Kingston Engineering College and Durai Murugan B.Ed. college in Katpadi are also being raided.
EC sends notice to Ministry of Civil Aviation over PM Modi's picture on boarding passes
The Election Commission has sent a second notice to Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking a reply on Madurai Airport matter where PM Narendra Modi's picture was seen on boarding passes. The Ministry has been asked to file a reply by today.