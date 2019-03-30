Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: BJP workers will greet Amit Shah by forming a human chain on the road in Gandhinagar.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: BJP President Amit Shah will file his nomination papers from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency today (Saturday). So, preparations are underway in Ahmedabad ahead of the filing of nomination papers by Amit Shah. Shah will take part in a 4-km roadshow in Ahmedabad which will begin at 9.40 am today. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will accompany Shah during the rally. BJP workers will greet Shah by forming a human chain on the road in Gandhinagar.

Preparations are underway at Aalo in West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally today as part of election campaign. The prime minister will address rallies in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam today.

Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23 while the last date to file nominations is April 4.

