Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of its star campaigners for the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections 2019 for Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti’s names feature on the list while the names of BJP veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are missing from the list 40-star campaigners.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to address two rallies Sriganganagar district’s Suratgarh and Bundi district headquarter today (on Tuesday) during his first visit to Rajasthan in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, reports said. The Congress president is also scheduled to meet party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur after the meetings are concluded. Booth-level Congress workers from all 200 assembly segments of Rajasthan will interact with the party chief regarding poll preparations and challenges faced by them. The Election Commission has announced that Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats and the state will be held in the state in two phases. While elections on 13 seats will be held on April 29, the remaining 12 seats will go to polls on May 6.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi’s meeting in Rajasthan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to release Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Lok Sabha election manifesto today. Election analysts say the TMC manifesto will focus on national issues as the party wants to play a key role in the government formation at the Centre. West Bengal will vote for Lok Sabha elections in five phases. The state will go to polls on April 17, 24, 30 and May 7,12.

The Election Commission said the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections will be conducted at seven places in the country from April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

