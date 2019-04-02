Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: The BJP has set a target to win at least 120 out of the 147 assembly seats in the state under the leadership of union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are holding marathon rallies across the country to woo voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Bihar and Odisha, the Congress is expected to unveil its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto today. The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be present at the party’s headquarters in Delhi, reports said.

The prime minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at Bhawanipatna in western Odisha’s Kalahandi district at 11 am today. The PM is likely to address another election meeting in the state’s Sundargarh district on April 6, 2019. The BJP has set a target to win at least 120 out of the 147 assembly seats in the state under the leadership of union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

BJP national general secretary in-charge for Bihar Bhupendra Yadav and state president Nityanand Rai will accompany PM Modi during the Jamui rally which is scheduled to be held at 3.30 pm in the afternoon, a press release issued by the party said.

Similarly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi among others will attend the Gaya rally which is set to be held at 5.35 pm in the evening today. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), leader Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan is expected to contest from Jamui, while JDU candidate Vijay Manjhi is contesting from Gaya. Bihar will go to polls in all the seven phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

