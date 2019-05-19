Lok Sabha Elections Exit Polls Results 2019 Live Updates Odisha: The Odisha Lok Sabha elections exit poll results will be declared today Sunday, May 19 at 6.30 pm. The Lok Sabha polls were held in four phases which began from the Vidarbha region on April 11, 2019. While Naveen Patnaik's BJD is striving to form the government, the BJP is making inroads in the state.

The Odisha Lok Sabha elections exit poll results will be announced today Sunday, May 19 at 6.30 pm. The Lok Sabha polls were conducted in Odisha in four phases and It began from the Vidarbha region on April 11, 2019.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha constituencies however the constituencies witnessed a lower voter turnout due to Cyclone Fani. The votes will be counted on May 23 after announcing today’s exit polls. Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is striving to form the government.

In the 2014 elections, the Biju Janta Dal managed to regain its power successfully. It swept 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and left just 1 to the BJP and none for the Congress. Like every state, in Odisha BJP launched its campaign in the coastal area and wants to make inroads in the state, thus pushing BJD out of the picture, which had been fighting since 15 years of anti-incumbency.

Polling in all the constituencies was finished in four phases. In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11 Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput went to poll while Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska went to polls in the second phase of the elections on April 18.

Meanwhile, the polling was conducted in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska in the third phase on April 23. On the other hand, on April 29 the remaining constituencies, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur-went to polls in the fourth phase.

