Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will be in Telangana today to address rallies in the state. The day is going to be longer for the BJP supporters as PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three different rallies at Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy and Huzurnagar in Telangana.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: As the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are approaching, key political parties are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen their vote banks. Both the key opponents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will be in Telangana today to address rallies in the state. The day is going to be longer for the BJP supporters as PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three different rallies at Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy and Huzurnagar in Telangana.

PM Modi will address a mega rally at Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad after his rallies in Vidarbha’s Wardha and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from that, Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will file his nomination papers for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency for 2019 polls. Yadav will also be addressing a rally after filing the nomination.

Here are the LIVE updates:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More