Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: As the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are approaching, key political parties are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen their vote banks. Both the key opponents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will be in Telangana today to address rallies in the state. The day is going to be longer for the BJP supporters as PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three different rallies at Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy and Huzurnagar in Telangana.
PM Modi will address a mega rally at Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad after his rallies in Vidarbha’s Wardha and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.
Apart from that, Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will file his nomination papers for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency for 2019 polls. Yadav will also be addressing a rally after filing the nomination.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Supreme Court on Monday granted time till April 8 to the 21 opposition parties seeking direction that 50% EVM results be matched and crosschecked with VVPAT, to file response on an affidavit filed by the Election Commission of India which had opposed the plea.
Accused in September 2015 Mohd Akhlaq lynching case raises slogans at Yogi Adityanath rally in UP
One of the accused in September 2015 Mohd Akhlaq lynching case, Vishal Singh (bearded man in white shirt), was seen in a BJP rally in Bisada village on Sunday. The rally was addressed by CM Yogi Adityanath.
#WATCH: One of the accused in September 2015 Mohd Akhlaq lynching case, Vishal Singh (bearded man in white shirt), was seen in a BJP rally in Bisada village yesterday. The rally was addressed by CM Yogi Adityanath. (31.03.2019) pic.twitter.com/QViy7LoUWV— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2019
Arvind Kejriwal says Rahul Gandhi refused alliance between AAP and Congress
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that there is going to be no alliance between the Congress and AAP. He said there is no alliance as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had refused in the only meeting that happenend between two of them.