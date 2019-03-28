The pre-election campaign battle ahead of the 2019 polls has begun. From the newly-elected UP east general secretary’s rally in Rae Bareilly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rudrapur rally in Uttarakhand, several political events are lined up for the day ahead. Another rally to take place this afternoon will be BJP chief Amit Shah’s. Amid the political tussle, another candidate to change his party is shotgun Shatrughan Sinha, as he preps up to join the Congress party today.
Besides political events, another security forces-militant encounter has taken place in South Kashmir as the CRPF, Amry and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint operation this morning. Two bodies have been recovered so far, following the encounter in Kellar area of Shopian.
SP to release its 2019 election manifesto today
Reportedly, Samajwadi Party's manifesto will focus on jobs for youth, universal pension scheme and formation of Youth Commission to help formulate policies
PM Modi to launch election campaign in three states today
With Lok Sabha polls underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir)
Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Singh likely to join Congress today
BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha is likely to join the Congress party today, after being denied election ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency by the BJP
PM Modi rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur today
Prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur city at 11 am today. The rally will take place at Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district
Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Rae Bareilly today
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has begun her three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh with a visit to her brother Rahul Gandhi