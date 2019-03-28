Besides political events, another security forces-militant encounter has taken place in South Kashmir as the CRPF, Amry and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint operation this morning. Two bodies have been recovered so far, following the encounter in Kellar area of Shopian

The pre-election campaign battle ahead of the 2019 polls has begun. From the newly-elected UP east general secretary’s rally in Rae Bareilly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rudrapur rally in Uttarakhand, several political events are lined up for the day ahead. Another rally to take place this afternoon will be BJP chief Amit Shah’s. Amid the political tussle, another candidate to change his party is shotgun Shatrughan Sinha, as he preps up to join the Congress party today.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

