Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates:: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed a public meeting in Golaghat, Assam. Addressing the rally, the Congress president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam four years ago and promised the people of the state to deposit Rs 15 lakh rupees in their bank accounts but no one from Assam got the promised money…Instead of giving the money to poor, he gave Rs 30,000 crore to his businessman friend Anil Ambani.

Hailing the NYAY scheme, Rahul Gandhi said his party has decided to give Rs 3,60,000 in five years to the families those who are living below the poverty line and the funds for the scheme will come from pockets of ‘chor’ (dishonest) businessmen favoured by ‘chowkidar’ Narendra Modi.

Apart from that, Rahul Gandhi assured voters of Assam that no permission will be required for three years if anyone wants to start his/ her small businesses and his party will change the GST and offer people a simpler tax if voted to power.

The Congress president will also campaign for the party’s candidates in the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha elections to the lone Lok Sabha Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency.

The Indian National Congress (INC) is contesting both the bye-election to 26 Aonglenden Assembly Constituency as well as the Lok Sabha general elections scheduled to be held on April 11, 2019. Former chief minister K L Chishi is the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha seat. A new entrant to the party Alemjongshi Longkumer is standing for the bye-election.

Besides the Congress, the ruling NDPP-led People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Tokheho Yepthomi, National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Hayithung Tungoe and Dr MM Thromwa Konyak of Indian

Christian Secular Party (ICSP) are contesting their polls. The People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United) and an Independent.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Nagaland. He had first visited Nagaland on November 9, 2011, when he was then the Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Youth Congress and NSUI while his next visit to the state was on March 27, 2014, to Kohima.

