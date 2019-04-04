Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Wayanad is the second constituency Rahul Gandhi is contesting apart from his family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Reports said his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, will accompany him during the roadshow and filing of nomination papers.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Kerala’s Wayanad district today before filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat. Wayanad is the second constituency Rahul Gandhi is contesting apart from his family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Reports said his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, will accompany him during the roadshow and filing of nomination papers. Rahul Gandhi will also visit Wayanad while Priyanka will canvass in the constituency for a couple of days. Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik have been assigned the charge to oversee arrangements in Wayanad.

However, Rahul Gandhi’s filing of nomination from Wayanad has provided enough ammunition for Union Minister Smriti Irani to attack the Congress Party. Smriti Irani said Rahul enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from Wayanad (in Kerala) ignoring the plight of the voters of Amethi and they will not tolerate this.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Wayanad, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/Xqcskiaoaj — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress President Rahul Gandhi: He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere.This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this. pic.twitter.com/qbadbPCrW1 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

While both the Congress and the BJP have engaged themselves in a verbal battle ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the seizure of huge amount of cash by the Election Commission of India has put a question mark on the honesty of political parties and the future of democracy.

The Andhra Pradesh Police and Election Flying Squad have seized unaccounted cash of Rs 70 lakhs from a girls hostel in Prasad Nagar in Prakasam district on Wednesday. Apart from that, the

Renigunta Police seized Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle in Tirupati during an inspection on Wednesday and handed it over to Election flying squad of Srikalahasti.

