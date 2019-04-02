As per reports, the BJP veteran was not present at the Indore where the BJP had made arrangements for showing Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ video conferencing event. Meanwhile, Mahajan is among the few senior BJP leaders to have not prefixed Chowkidar to their names on Twitter.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is likely to contest from her strong turf Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The outgoing Lok Sabha speaker has won the Indore Lok Sabha seat eight times so far. Sumitra is representing the seat since 1989. Sumitra has been the strong candidate for the seat. The BJP has not finalised its candidate for the seat.

The 75-year-old Sumitra may not find her place in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 as a candidate. The BJP has named candidates for 18 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. With Indore a BJP bastion, there is no ostensible reason for it not to have featured in the first two lists.

Sumitra Mahajan had earlier said that she might have contested her last election in 2014. The BJP leader has, however, put her hat this year also for the elections.

Sumitra Mahajan had said that it is she or Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will contest from Indore. In 2014, Mahajan had won the Indore Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 4 lakh votes against Congress’s Satyanarayan Patel. In 2009, she had claimed the win against the same candidate by a margin of around 11 thousand votes.

However, the 2014 victory was witnessed country wide recongition for the BJP veteran. Sumitra has not faced any hurdles to contest on a bJP ticket so far.

Meanwhile, the Congress has been growing across the state of Madhya pradesh, and in last year’s assembly elections, when Congress claimed victory over BJP.

recently, the BJP leader was asked if she was ready to take on candidates like Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Mahajan had said that Indore will remain for her only and by contesting against Scindia will be a good fight. Indore parliamentary constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is going to witness a 4-phased Lok Sabha elections 2019. The voting for 29 Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 29, May 6, 12, 29. The counting will take place on May 23.

