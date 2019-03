Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress party senior leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil' s son Sujay Vikhe Patil has joined the BJP today, March 12, 2019. Sujay joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Congress party senior leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’ s son Sujay Vikhe Patil has joined the BJP today, March 12, 2019. Sujay joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Reports said that Sujay’s decision to join the BJP came after the Maharashtra Congress rejected his request to contest from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

#Maharashtra: Sujay Vikhe Patil joins BJP in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He is son of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly. pic.twitter.com/6Cr4eez99R — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

