Lok Sabha elections 2019: In the morning hours, some unknown people hurled a crude bomb on the TMC workers which resulted in three TMC workers including Tujam Ansari, Masadul Islam, and Mallick Mondal were injured. Later, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Man killed after fight erupts between Trinamool, Congress workers in Murshidabad Lok Sabha segment

A man was killed after a fight between TMC and Congress workers erupted in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. As per reports, a villager identified as Tiyarul Kalam was killed in a political clash between TMC and Congress in Murshidabad’s Baligram area. This is the first ever death of a voter since the beginning of Lok Sabha elections 2019 this year. The man is said to be the supporter of the Congress party. In West Bengal, voting for the third phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections 2019 is going for several constituencies.

Meanwhile, the fight between Congress and TMC workers also resulted in the killing of a voter in the area. The tension was brewing in the area earlier in the day with Opposition parties accusing TMC of resorting booth capturing and false voting.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the area to control the situation. Reacting over the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed CRPF officials for not controlling the situation in the area.

West Bengal is seeing several clashes between party workers. Earlier TMC and BJP workers razed each other’s camp offices in Motigunj.

Murshidabad is one of the Lok Sabha constituency where TMC’s Abu Taher Khan is contesting against Congress’s Abu Hena. In 2014, the seat was claimed by CPI(M) candidate Badaruddoza Khan.

In Odisha, a polling official at booth number 41 in Kantapal village in Dhenkanal has passed away, after collapsing while on duty during the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

