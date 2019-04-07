Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mayawati slams BJP and Congress, says Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign and NYAY are drama: Mayawati on Sunday said that the BJP's Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign would not avert the saffron party's defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a rally in Deoband, the BSP supremo slammed Congress in the same voice. She said that Congress' NYAY scheme is a drama. Mayawati was accompanied by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency would to polls on April 11 in the first phase.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mayawati slams BJP and Congress, says Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign and NYAY are drama: With the elections less than a week away, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday lashed out at the BJP and the Congress for their policies. Addressing a rally at Deoband, Mayawati said that it is certain BJP would taste a defeat in the upcoming general elections. She said that the saffron party have adopted policies which are inspired by hatred. Hitting out at the BJP’s for their Main Bhi Chowkidar Campaign, former Uttar Prades Chief Minister said that the much-hyped Chowkidar campaign would not help BJP win the polls.

She was addressing the crowd in presence of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders in Deoband. This was Mayawati first joint rally after the announcement of Mahagathbandhan in UP.

The BSP supremo also slammed Congress for their wrong policies. She termed the recently launched Congress’ Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) as a dram. Rahul Gandhi had launched the NYAY or minimum income guarantee scheme on March 25.

Mayawati’s Congress bashing comes on the same day when Rahul Gandhi-led party released campaign tagline Ab Hoga Nyay.

Meanwhile, Deoband falls in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency and has remained the focus of all the major political parties in the country. The seat has more than 40 per cent of Muslim votes. The country’s largest Islamic Seminary also falls in the same constituency.

The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Fazlur Rahman from Saharanpur parliamentary constituency while the Congress has named Imran Masood. Political observers have predicted triangular contest between Rahman, Masood and the sitting BJP parliamentarian Raghav Lakhanpal. He won the polls in the 2014 general elections, defeating Masood by a margin of 65,000 ballots. The polling for the seat would be held in the first phase of seven-phased elections on April 11.

In 2009, Saharanpur was wrested by BSP’s Jagdish Singh Rana. The seat was bagged by SP’s Rasheed Masood in 2004. He has represented this seat five times.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More