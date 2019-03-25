Lok Sabha elections 2019: Milind Deora replaces Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress chief: Congress has replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He was replaced by the former parliamentarian and minister of state Milind Deora.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Milind Deora replaces Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress chief: The Congress on Monday replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He was replaced by the former parliamentarian and minister of state Milind Deora. Nirupam has served two terms as a parliamentarian in the Rajya Sabha. Reports suggest that there was infighting in the party over several issues. The Congress has fielded Nirupam from North West parliamentary seat.

The Congress in a communique said that party president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Milind Deora as the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. It added that Congress appreciated the contribution of the outgoing president.

INC COMMUNIQUE Appointment of @milinddeora as the new President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/upgqjiv5JB — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 25, 2019

After the news of Deora’s appointment came, he congratulated Deora on Twitter for becoming president of MRCC. He said that they would work together for strengthening the party.

In another tweet, Nirupam thanked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for giving him a ticket from North West Mumbai. Nirupam said that he was longing to represent the people of North West Mumbai from the last five years. He added that with the blessings of Congres president, he has got an opportunity to represent people of the constituency. Former Congress Mumbai chief promised people that he would never let them down.

Congratulations to @milinddeora for becoming new president of MRCC. My best wishes to him.

We will work together as a team. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) March 25, 2019

After his appointment, he thanked UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president for trusting him to lead Mumbai Regional Congress. Stressing that Mumbai needs politics of inclusive development, he appealed the leaders and workers to work unitedly. He claimed that the Congress is the lone party which represents the spirit and nature of the Mumbai city.

Grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji and @RahulGandhi for giving me the opportunity to lead @INCMumbai. I commit myself to strengthening the party's roots in the city where it was born. I look forward to working with all party leaders and thank @sanjaynirupam for his years of service. pic.twitter.com/Aw7hiYgk54 — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) March 25, 2019

