Lok Sabha elections 2019: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday announced the names of all 40 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Bihar. BJP Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha's has denied ticket from the BJP and his constituency has been given to Union Minister for Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday announced the names of all 40 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Bihar. BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav, released the list in a press conference, which was also attended by Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai, JD-U state president Vashisht Narayan Singh and LJP state unit head Pashupati Paras.

In the list, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh will now be contesting from Begusarai parliamentary seat rather than his Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. The Nawada constituency has now been handed over to Lok Janshakti Party’s Chandan Kumar. Several other changes have also been as a part of the seat sharing arrangement.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha’s has denied ticket from the BJP and his constituency has been given to Union Minister for Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Sinha is the two-time sitting MP from Patna Sahib and barely shies away from criticising the BJP over several issues.

LJP’s Chirag Paswan will contest from Jamui, BJP’s Ramkirpal Yadav to contest from Patliputra, RK Singh from Arrah, Aswani Choubey from Buxar, Radha Mohan Singh from East Champaran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will contest from Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat while Gopalji Thakur will contest from Darbhanga. Ajay Nishad will contest from Muzzafarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav: Ramkirpal Yadav to contest from Patliputra, RK Singh from Arrah, Aswani Choubey from Buxar, Radha Mohan Singh from East Champaran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/obpluOwQhJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

In the seat-sharing arrangement, both NDA and JDU will contest from 17 Lok Sabha seats each in the upcoming elections while the LJP will contest the remaining six Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, after denied ticket from the BJP, Sinha is most likely to join Congress soon. Earlier on March 14, 2019, Sinha had pointed towards a possibility that he might lose a party ticket from the BJP. The 72-year-old politician had recently participated in 2 mega rallies organised by the opposition and had targetted Prime Minister from the stage over Rafale deal controversy.

Don't you think it's high time & the right time, before the Govt changes, that a new, better leadership takes over. And you should come out with all your black, white & grey sides? In the last week/month of your term, you have announced 150 projects in UP, Benares & other parts — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 14, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More