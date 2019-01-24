From 2014, the political dynamics have changed drastically, many parties have shifted alliances and many leaders have shifted parties, and the ramifications of such moves have been captured in the ABP-C Voter poll survey that has predicted a hung parliament in the 2019 general elections.

With the Lok Sabha polls right around the corner, the political atmosphere has intensified, the political machinery of various parties have shifted to top gear and are busy in churning strategies to outclass each other by one way or the other. With the political plunge of Priyanka Gandhi, the battler of Uttar Pradesh has become a lot more interesting, the Congress that already feels rejuvenated after forming government in the 3 Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, has been pumped up with the 3 family members of Nehru-Gandhi family in active politics for the first time in history.

UTTAR PRADESH

BJP secured 71 seats out of the 80 seats in the state, however this time with the alliance of arch rivals and regional heavy-weights SP and BSP, the BJP is set to lose a major chunk of its seats. As per the survey, BJP is expected to win only 20-22 seats, while the BSP-SP alliance will bag 51 out of the 80 seats.

BIHAR

In Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led JDU in alliance with BJP and LJP has been able to retain its voters, and the NDA alliance is expected to defeat the mahagathbandhan of RJD, Congress, and other regional parties. The BJP-JDU alliance is expected to sweep the polls winning 35 out of the 40 seats.

WEST BENGAL

On Mamata Banerjee’s turf where the Modi-Shah duo has vowed to uproot the Trinamool Congress, Didi seems to be clear winner leading 34 of the 42 seats. However, while the elections re-enforce TMC’s political force in the state, it fails to present Mamata on the national level, as the TMC candidates are not expected to do well in other states.

WESTERN REGION (GUJARAT, MAHARASHTRA, RAJASTHAN, MP)

The Modi wave is not showing any sign of weaning off in the home state of Narendra Modi, with the party expected to win 24 of the 26 seats. In Rajasthan, where BJP lost power to Congress, its prospect in the Lok Sabha looks bright with the saffron party winning 18 out of the 25 seats. Maharashtra seems to be drifting towards the Congress way with 28 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats going to the UPA. The BJP- Shiv Sena alliance is a distant second with 20 seats. In MP, BJP is the seems to be the preferred choice for the voter as they are expected to win 23 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats.

SOUTHERN INDIA

In Southern India, where BJP has made considerable efforts to make inroads seems to be going into vain as the UPA is expected to get the best out of them. Out of the 129 seats, UPA has emerged as the front runner winning 69 seats while the Dravidian parties continue to be a force in the region winning 46 seats.

