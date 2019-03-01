Nitin Gadkari has ruled himself out in the Prime Ministerial race. The BJP leader has clarified during an event that his first job is to serve the nation and is behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that PM Modi is the best choice for the PM's post rather than any other candidate.

Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Friday ruled himself out in the Prime Ministerial race. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader confirmed at an event. He stated that his first mission is to work for the welfare of the people rather taking himself at the top of the country. He said that being an RSS man, his job is to serve the nation. even he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is behind him. He questioned people over the rumours of him taken into the PM’s race.

The BJP leader supported Narendra Modi as its man to the top job and said that if the party retains power after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also clarified that he is not in the race to be the prime minister. In recent months, Gadkari has made several statements that were taken apparently critical of PM Modi. he had said that his government is ready to pay a political price for stringent decisions like demonetisation and the GST, even as he has admitted that there are an agricultural crisis and rural distress in the country.

He had also said that he hoped the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections won’t be the same as earlier in 2014 general elections, and the just-concluded assembly polls, in which the BJP lost three states to the Congress.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More