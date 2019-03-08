On Women's day special, SP has listed three women to contest polls in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, who is going to contest from Kannauj while other two women Poorvi Verma will contest the polls from Lakhimpur Kheri and Usha Verma from Hardoi.

Samajwadi Party on Friday released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 for the state of Uttar Pradesh. The list which comes after a few hours of releasing its first list includes SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, who is going to contest from Kannauj, whom she is already representing. On Women’s day special, SP has listed two other women to contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

On Women’s Day, Samajwadi Party names 3 women candidates for Lok Sabha polls, including Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/B6X3INGQZh pic.twitter.com/lGONht3mlK — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 8, 2019

Other women include Poorvi Verma will contest the polls from Lakhimpur Kheri and Usha Verma from Hardoi constituency. The party had announced its first list of six candidates for general elections 2019 that fielded SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri.In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both.

Samajwadi Party releases another list of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Dimple Yadav to contest from Kannauj, Usha Verma from Hardoi and Poorvi Verma from Lakhimpur Kheri pic.twitter.com/bQ0Op4qymA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2019

Other key players like Dharmendra Singh to contest from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Faridabad, Kamlesh Katheria from Etahwah, Shabbir Valmiki from Behraich and Bhai Lal to contest from Robertsganj.

The SP and BSP are contesting jointly for the general elections in Uttar Pradesh. Both the parties had announced the seat-share numbers that includes SP to contest for 37 seats, while BSP will fight on 38 seats.

Both SP and BSP have left Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress. Congress had also announced Sonia Gandhi would contest from Rae Bareli, while party Chief Rahul Gandhi would fight from Amethi.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 are likely to be held by April and May this year.

