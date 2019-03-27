Lok Sabha Elections 2019: On being questioned about promoting a dynasty like RJD, LJP leader and Union minister Paswan had said that his case is different from Lalu Prasad Yadav and he hasn't thrust his son Chirag on anyone as Lalu did.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Bihar tops the chart when it comes to dynasty politics. Earlier, it was Lalu Yadav dynasty; now its Ram Vilas Paswan dynasty. As many as four members of the Paswan family are contesting the general elections this time. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP is contesting on the Lok Sabha seats of Hajipur, Samastipur, Jamui, Nawada, Khagaria and Vaishali. And like 2014, Chirag Paswan is ready to be the face of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as his father Ram Vilas has expressed his unwillingness to contest the polls.

The ruling BJP, which accuses the Congress and the RJD of promoting dynasty politics, keeps mum when fingers are pointed at its ally and the Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP. On being questioned about promoting a dynasty like RJD, LJP leader and Union minister Paswan had said that his case is different from Lalu Prasad Yadav and he hasn’t thrust his son Chirag on anyone as Lalu did.

Bihar will go for polling during all the seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections. The state will see elections on April 11, 18, 23, and 29 and May 6, 12 and 19 while the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the names of the family members of Ram Vilas Paswan who are representing either the LJP or the RJD in various capacities.

Ram Vilas Paswan: LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has clarified that he will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Paswan had won from Hajipur seat. He had defeated Congress candidate Sanjeev Prasad Toni by a margin of 2,25,500 votes.

– Reena Paswan: Second wife of Ram Vilas Paswan: If reports are to be believed, Reena Paswan will contest from Hajipur seat on LJP ticket as Ram Vilas Paswan doesn’t want to lose the pocket borough. Before tying the nuptial knot with Ram Vilas in 1983, Reena was working as an air hostess.

– Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan: Chirag will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jamui. Chirag became an MP after he won the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from Jamui.

– Pashupati Kumar Paras, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan: LJP state unit chief Pasupati Kumar Paras has replaced Ram Vilas Paswan as the party candidate in Hajipur for the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In 2014, Paras had lost to the RJD’s Chandan Kumar by 24,470 votes in their bastion at Alauli.

– Ram Chandra Paswan, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan: Ram Chandra Paswan is being fielded from Samastipur seat. Ram had won Samastipur seat in 2014.

– Asha Paswan, daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s estranged daughter Asha Paswan is currently an RJD leader. Earlier, she was associated with the LJP. Asha had expressed her desire to contest against Ram Vilas in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Hajipur parliamentary constituency on an RJD ticket. Asha had accused her father of neglecting her and promoting his son Chirag Paswan. She hails from Khagaria, Bihar.

– Anil Sadhu, Asha’s husband: Currently, Anil is an RJD leader. Earlier, he was the state unit president of LJP’s wing Dalit Sena. Paswan’s son-in-law Anil Kumar had lost to Beby Kumari, an independent candidate, in Bochaha by a margin of 60,337 votes. Reports said Anil had lost to Beby Kumari, an independent candidate, in Bochaha by a margin of 60,337 votes.

– Ravi Paswan, son of Cheddi Paswan (MP and ex-MLA): Ravi had lost to the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party’s Lalan Paswan from Chenari constituency.

– Prince Raj, son of Ram Chandra Paswan and Ram Vilas Paswan’s nephew: Prince Raj is the LJP’s student wing president.

– Sarita Devi, Paswan’s daughter-in-law: Sarita Dev had lost to the JD(U)’s Ratnesh Sada by 53,763 votes in Sonbarsha.

