Lok Sabha elections 2019: PC Chacko favours an alliance with AAP in Delhi, says the main motive is to defeat BJP: Senior Congress leader PC Chacko has said that Congress president to take a final decision today over the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2019. He has said that the preliminary decision over the alliance will be decided after the party’s stand whether it would go an alliance with AAP or not. Chacko however, batted for an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal led party as the motive of both parties is same.

Last week, Delhi Congress Chief Shiela Dikshit penned down a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the harmful effects of alliance with AAP after Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had alleged Congress over his secret understanding with the BJP in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019.

PC Chacko, Cong: Party Pres to take final decision today.We've had no word with AAP,as we had to take preliminary decision on our party's political stand whether we wanted an alliance or not.Both parties may have problems,that apart we've to defeat Modi&BJP,so,we'll come together pic.twitter.com/0s52GMjnOa — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019

Last Month, Chacko Had met Shiela Dikshit and stressed on the need of an alliance with AAP. If sources are to be believed, AAP is also willing to forge an alliance with Congress for the sake of defeating BJP in Delhi and other states as well. The party is sending feelers to the Congress leadership for an alliance in the national capital.

The rethink on the Congress AAP alliance has come after the intervention of opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, who is asking both the parties to come together to unitedly defeat the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party had announced all the seven candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats which BJP had won all the seven seats in 2014. The national capital is slated for Lok Sabha polls on May 12 in a single phase manner. The counting of which will be held on May 23.

