Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah among key contestants: In the third phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections, all the seats in Gujarat and Kerala would go to polls on Tuesday. Gujarat has a total of 26 seats while Kerala comprises of 20 seats. The third would decide the fate of big guns including Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah and Shashi Tharoor who are contesting from these states. Congress president is contesting from Wayanad, BJP President from Gandhi Nagar and former diplomat and two-time parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram.

In 2014, the BJP swept Gujarat’s all the seats. United Democratic Front won 12 seats while Democratic Front bagged eight seats in Kerala.

The BJP boss has replaced sitting MP LK Advani as the candidate from Gandhi Nagar. This seat was also represented by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In Kerala, Tharoor has been fielded from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan and CPI’s C Divakaran.

Here is the list of seats from Gujarat and Kerala:

Gujarat: Rajkot, Valsad, Vadodara, Surendra Nagar, Surat, Sabarkantha, Porbandar, Patan, Gandhi Nagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmed West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Bharuch, Chhota, Bhavnagar, Dahod, Kachchh, Kheda, Udaipur, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Navsari, Mahesana and Panchmahal.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Voting begins for the third phase of in 116 constituencies across 13 States & 2 Union Territories

People queue up outside the polling station in Dhubri to cast their votes. Four parliamentary constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today.

Polling preparations underway in Wayanad, Kerala

#Kerala: Visuals from a polling booth in Kalpetta, in Wayanad; All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state go to polls today in the third phase of #LokSabhaElections2019

Karnataka: Former CM BS Yeddyurappa visits Hucharaya Swamy temple in Shikaripura, in Shimoga district; 14 Lok Sabha constituencies to vote in the third phase of elections today.

Karnataka: Former CM BS Yeddyurappa visits Hucharaya Swamy temple in Shikaripura, in Shimoga district; 14 Lok Sabha constituencies to vote in the third phase of elections today. #LokSabhaElections2019

