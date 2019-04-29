Lok Sabha Elections 2019 phase 4 voting: 72 constituencies in 9 states will cast their vote for the 17th Lok Sabha today. The most interesting contest will be held on Bihar's Begusarai seat where Kanhaiya Kumar, Giriraj Singh and Tanveer Ahmed will lock horns.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 phase 4 voting: Lok Sabha election 2019 is getting intense day by day, phase by phase as all big leaders and parties are trying their best to woo the voters. On Monday, voting for the 4th phase will be held on 72 seats of 9 states. According to the reports, more than 12.79 crore voters will exercise their vote today and lock the fate of 945 candidates across Maharashtra (17), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5)and Jharkhand (3).

The polling will start from 7 am and will be concluded at 6 pm. While in some sensitive regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and parts of Madhya Pradesh the last vote will be cast at 4 pm. According to the reports, 1.40 lakh polling stations have been set up by the poll governing the body in all 9 states. To conduct fair and safe elections, on orders of the Election Commission, security has been beefed up at all the polling stations.

Voting begins for fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 in 72 constituencies, across 9 states. pic.twitter.com/WrwCeb0s6X — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

The key contestants include Union Minister Giriraj Singh, BJP vice president SS Ahluwalia, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Kanhaiya Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora and Dimple Yadav.

But the most interesting contest in on Bihar’s Begusarai seat where Kanhaiya Kumar Kumar is making political debut on the CPI (M) ticket against Congress’ Tanweer Hassan and sitting BJP candidate Giriraj Singh.

In Maharashtra, the Election Commission has set 33,314 polling stations and more than 40,400 security personnel have been deployed to take care of them. Mumbai Police has also issued a statement ahead of Monday’s polling. The statement said that in the metropolis 40,400 security personnel, Force One, Quick Response Teams, Assault Teams and Anti-Terrorism Cell have been deployed in the city.

For Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, polling would be held only in Kulgam district due to security reasons. The seat spreads to four districts comprising Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian.

