Lok Sabha elections 2019 phase 6: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Olympic medal winner Vijender Singh and Aam Admi Party's Atishi are contesting in the national capital

Lok Sabha elections 2019 phase 6: The stage for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the country has been set as 101782472 voters would decide the candidature of 979 candidates in six states and one Union Territory. Voting will be conducted for 59 seats that include Uttar Pradesh (14), Haryana (10), West Bengal (8), Bihar (8), Madhya Pradesh (8), Jharkhand (4) and Delhi (7).

The aggressive campaign for the 59 seats ended on Friday with political parties making tall promises to win more and more votes. Hundreds of rallies and elections gatherings took place across the poll-bound constituencies.

The candidates of BJP, Congress, SP-BSP alliance, Trinamool Congress, Aam Admi Party and other regional parties are in the fray in the penultimate phase of the world’s largest democratic exercise.

Many key contestants including Akhilesh Yadav, Digvijaya Singh, Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Shiela Dikshit, Vijender Singh and Atishi are trying hard to win the political battle. But it would ultimately depend on the voters how candidates have won their hearts.

The Samajwadi president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is contesting against BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav from Azampur which is currently held by SP founder and his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav. Senior Yadav is fighting from Mainpuri seat against Prem Singh Shakya.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has been pitted from Bhopal seat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of BJP. After BJP announced the candidature of Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi, many people including politicians and activists slammed the saffron party.

For most of the Delhi’s seven seats, political observers have predicted directed contest between BJP and AAP. The ruling BJP is currently having all the seats which it won in 2014 general elections.

Union Minister and sitting parliamentarian Harsh Vardhan is seeking re-election from Chandni Chowk against Pankaj Gupta who is the national secretary of AAP.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit has been pitted from North East Delhi against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and

Dilip Pandey of AAP. Congress has given the ticket to Olympic bronze-medal winning boxer Vijender Singh South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The seat is likely to witness a triangular contest between a former boxer, sitting BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri and Raghav Chadha of AAP. Significantly, all the eyes would be on controversy gripped East Delhi Lok Sabha seat where neck and neck fight between BJP’s Gautam Gambhir and AAP’s Atishi is expected. Right from the day after Atishi named as the candidate, the seat has been in news for various reasons. After BJP named Gambhir as its candidate, the controversies only doubled.

In the recent development, Atishi accused Gambhir and BJP of distributing casteist and sexist pamphlets about her. To which, he sent defamation notice to Atishi along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

