Lok Sabha Elections 2019 phase 7 voting: The Lok Sabha election 2019 has reached its last leg and today polling for the 7th phase will take place in 59 constituencies of 7 states and 1 union territory. Polling will be held on all 13 seats in Punjab, 8 seats in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 9 in West Bengal, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand and the lone seat of Chandigarh. According to the Election Commission data, 918 candidates are in fray for the last phase battle including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal from Punjab’s Ferozepur seat, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, Misa Bharti from Pataliputra, Bihar and others.

According to the data available online, over 10.01 crore voters are registered and eligible for today’s voting. Reports say that to conduction fair polls, the Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations. This will be the last phase of voting for the 17 Lok Sabha and the counting of votes will be held on May 23, 2019.

Today, all eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi seat, where Congress’s Ajay Rai and SP-BSP grand alliance’s nominee Shalini Yadav will challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 25 other candidates are also in the race from this seat.

In Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are contesting polls from their respective constituencies. A total number of 278 candidates including 24 women are in the fray for today’s polling in Punjab’s 13 seats.

On most of the seats, it’s a direct and neck to neck contest Congress and BJP’s alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal. Adjacent, union territory Chandigarh’s lone seat will also witness polling today. Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Kirron Kher will lock horns against Congress’ Pawan Kumar Bansal at constituency which has over 6 lakh voters.

Another hot seat for today’s election is Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency, where Union Minister Ravi Shankar will face Bihari babu Shatrughan Sinha, who recently joined Congress. Sinha has won the seat 2 times before on BJP’s ticket and this time trying his luck on Congress’ ticket. Reportedly, a total of 157 candidates are in the fray from Patna Sahib seat.

From Punjab’s Gurdaspur seat, BJP has fielded actor Sunny Deol against Congress’ sitting MP Sunil Jakhar. Jakhar is also president of state Congress. While Aam Aadmi Party’s Peter Masih and the Punjab Democratic Alliance’s Lal Chand are also in the race. The constituency was earlier held by BJP MP and actor Vinod Khanna but after his death, Congress overtook the fort. Seeking redemption, BJP has again fielded an actor in the battlefield. He is the second generation of Deols after his father Dharmendra had won the Lok Sabha polls from Rajasthan’s Bikaner on a BJP ticket in 2004.

