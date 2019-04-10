Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling parties have also left for their respective polling stations in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Lakshadweep are going gt polls tomorrow in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has despatched polling parties and security personnel to several states of the country to conduct the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on Tomorrow (on April 11, 2019) in a free and fair manner. Polling parties have departed with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Trail (VVPT) equipment for their respective polling stations. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in the country will be held in seven phases starting from April 11. The counting of the votes and results of the 2019 General Elections will be announced on Thursday, May 23, 2019, according to the announcement made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 10, 2019.

Polling parties have also left for their respective polling stations in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Lakshadweep are going gt polls tomorrow (on April 11, 2019) in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The Election Commission on Wednesday flagged off the Gandhidham-Kamakhya Express from Gandhidham in Kutch to create awareness among passengers for voting. Election Commission and the Ministry of Railways jointly initiated awareness campaign for maximum participation of people in the festival of democracy.

Security has been tightened in Chhattisgarh after Maoists killed BJP lawmaker Bhima Mandavi (40) and four others on Tuesday (April 9, 2019) evening in Dantewada region of the state. Violence hit Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed heavy deployment of security forces ahead of the elections tomorrow.

Dantewada: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and 4 PSOs who lost their lives in Naxal attack yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TQYz2SlPha — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

Jammu & Kashmir: Visuals from Rajouri as polling parties leave for their respective polling stations. Two Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Nzm1oZWPWL — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

Ahead of the polls, sixty-six former bureaucrats have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing concern over the credibility and functioning of the Election Commission for failing to deal with alleged cases of poll violations, particularly those involving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also asked the Election Commission to take cognizance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the air strike in Balakot. Yechury requested the EC TO initiate disciplinary proceedings against Modi to ensure free and fair polls in the country.

Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra’s Latur, Modi reportedly urged the first-time voters to dedicated their votes to the jawans of the country who carried out the Balakot air strike.

This happened today and is in the public domain. The Election Commission should initiate disciplinary proceedings against Modi. It is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, despite the recent advisory issued by the EC recently. https://t.co/ZCZJ1ZnEzf — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 9, 2019

During Elections the Election Commission is our Chowkidar 1) Modi biopic

2) Namo tv

3) Selective raids on Opposition leaders

4) Remarks like " Modi's sena "

5) Politicising Pulwama What happened to the Model Code of Conduct ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 10, 2019

The Income Tax Department and the police have seized a huge amount of cash ahead of the elections. While the Assam Police seize 20,75,000 rupees from a vehicle in Guwahati’s Maligaon, searches in Madhya Pradesh has detected unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 281 crore from various persons.

