Actor-turned-politician Poonam Sinha is all set to contest against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. As per reports, Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, will contest on the Samajwadi Party (SP) against the Rajnath Singh. The decision is said to be the joint decision taken by the alliance partners BSP-SP in a meeting held recently. This will be the first-ever election for the Bollywood actor Poonam Sinha. She has acted in hundreds of films during his career.

