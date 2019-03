Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Reports said Shivpal's party PSPL has fielded six Muslim and six Yadav candidates for the Lok Sabha Polls in an effort to cut the SP-BSP alliance votes. Shivpal Yadav will be contesting the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh to challenge his nephew Akshay Yadav (Ram Gopal Yadav's son) who is also a sitting Samajwadi Party MP.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Shivpal Yadav, president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), announced names of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Earlier, Shivpal Singh Yadav had announced that his party would field candidates in all 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Reports said Shivpal’s party PSPL has fielded six Muslim and six Yadav candidates for the Lok Sabha Polls in an effort to cut the SP-BSP alliance votes. Shivpal Yadav will be contesting the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh to challenge his nephew Akshay Yadav (Ram Gopal Yadav’s son) who is also a sitting Samajwadi Party MP. Akshay Yadav is contesting from Samajwadi Party stronghold Firozabad.

In this regard, Shivpal Singh Yadav has formed the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) with Peace Party, Ittihad-e-Millat Council, Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party, former PDP leader Sunil Singh, Krishna Patel’s faction of Apna Dal. Welcoming Krishna Patel of Apna Dal to the alliance, Shivpal Singh Yadav said Krishna has extended her support and he has a letter to prove the same. Peace Party chief Dr Ayub was also seen with Shivpal during the press meet. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party has fielded Aruna Kumari Kori from the reserved Mishrikh seat. Aruna Kumari was the Women and Child Welfare Minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government in Uttar Pradesh.





The 31 PSPL candidates are Haji Mohamed from Saharanpur, Dr Omveer Singh from Muzaffarnagar, Choudhary Ilam Singh Gujjar from Bijnour, Dr Nasir Ali from Meerut, Gajendra Singh Wali from Baghpat, Sevaram Kasana from Ghaziabad, Naveed Pathan from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Matlub Ahmad from Amroha, Manisha Sing from Fatehpuri Sikri, Sanjay Saxena from Rampur, Shivpal Singh Yadav from Firozabad, Saman Tahir from Bareilly, Mohamed Hanif Mansoori from Pilbhit, Phoolchand Verma from Hardoi (Reserved), Aruna Kori from Mishrikh (Reserved), Satish Kumar Shukla from Unnao, Udaypal Singh Yadav from Farrukhabad, Rajiv Mishra from Kanpur, Captain Inderpal Singh Pal from Akbarpur, Ganesh Rawat from Mohanlalganj (Reserved), Jagdish Kumar Singh from Bahraich (Reserved), Dhananjay Sharma from Kaiserganj, Kamala Yadav from Sultanpur, Prem Nishad from Ambedkar Nagar, Ramkeval Yadav from Basti, Hemraj Paswan from Lalganj (Reserved), Dr R S Yadav from Jaunpur, Tanushree Tripathi from Maharajganj, Triveni prasad Kharwar from Robertsganj (Reserved) and Karan Singh Yadav from Sambhal.

सभी सेक्युलर दलों को साथ लेकर मैंने BJP के विरुद्ध एक कारगर गठबंधन की संकल्पना की थी।दुर्भाग्य से यह न हो सका।लेकिन हाल के दिनों में एक उम्मीद ने आकार लिया है।सामाजिक न्याय व समाजवादीध्येय से बनें 40 विभिन्न दलों के इस निर्णायक मोर्चे में पीस पार्टी प्रमुख डॉ अय्यूब का स्वागत है। pic.twitter.com/r4ddAGPufK — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) March 19, 2019

