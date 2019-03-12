Lok Sabha elections 2019: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday confirmed that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will not form an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Reports said that the Congress failed to form an alliance with the VBA as the latter demanded 23 of the 48 seats in the state.

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday confirmed that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will not form an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. He said that the VBA would contest on all the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra. He revealed that the party offered a formula to the Congress but the party refused to accept, adding no alliance would take place following the no conclusive results.

The VBA has announced the names of 22 candidates who will contest in the upcoming polls while rest of the 26 candidates will be announced on March 15. VBA is an alliance among Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, AIMIM and JD(S) in Maharashtra.

Reports said that the Congress failed to form an alliance with the VBA as the latter demanded 23 of the 48 seats in the state. If the Congress would have agreed, the NCP-Congress alliance would have left with only 25 seats.

Meanwhile, Ambedkar has declared that he will be contesting from the Solapur in the 2019 General elections. He will be contesting against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar, who had been contesting from the same seat.

Earlier on March 10, the Election Commission announced the 7-phase election schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The election will start from April 11, 2019, while the counting of votes for all the states is scheduled to take place on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More