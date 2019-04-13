Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019 against PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi, say reports. Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19, 2019.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, reports. If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Gandhi has agreed to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi after long consideration and the final decision will be taken by the Congress high command now. Notably, Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19, 2019.

Priyanka was interacting with Congress workers when they requested her to contest from Varanasi. Congress workers requested Priyanka Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha polls from her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli, responding to them, she said, Why not Varanasi?

Priyanka Gandhi said that she will contest polls from Varanasi if party high command asks her to contest. She added that her key role is to strengthen Congress across the state.

Talking to the media in Lucknow, Congress leader said that if her party asks hers to contest the polls, she will definitely do so. But her personal wish is to work on ground zero and strengthen party organisation.

Priyanka Gandhi has been working hard to woo voters in Uttar Pradesh. A few weeks ago, Priyanka was on a three-day long Ganga Yatra on a boat and had travelled from Prayagraj to Varanasi to endorse for Congress. Her programme’s name was Sanchi Baat Priyanka ke Saath in which she talked to people across Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

During her election campaign run for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi had called the Lok Sabha election a new freedom struggle.

Dalit front Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar has also announced to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and if Priyanka Gandhi also joins the fray then the elections in Varanasi will become an intense contest.

In 2014 elections in Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi had registered a thumping victory by a margin of 3,71,784 votes. BJP’s candidate had bagged 5,81,022 votes, while AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had managed to secure 2,09,238 votes.

