Lok Sabha elections 2019: General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached Lucknow to hold an interactive session with the Congress party workers. The visit purpose is to analyse the preparation of the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, 2019. The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to UP.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold an interactive session with the Congress party workers in Lucknow. This visit purpose to analyse the preparation of the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019.

This meeting has been scheduled a day before she begins her river journey from Prayagraj to Varanasi. As per reports, Prayagraj district administration granted the permission for the river journey. This journey will kick off by tomorrow. The Congress general secretary will meet a number of delegations who have been holding corroboration against the BJP government and also interact with people to take feedback from various peoples regarding the implementations of the various programmes.

The meeting will ensure changes in the working strategy of the Congress party. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proposes to visit Lal Bahadur Shastri’s residence in Ramnagar area of Varanasi, where she will be offering puja, at Kashi Vishwanath temple on Wednesday. Soon, after that, she will be meeting with all the party workers and will attend a Holi programme in Varanasi, before returning back to New Delhi on the same day late noon.

Congress General Secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at party office in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/ljtxI1K3ER — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has refused to share Priyanka’s programme with the media, but a written appeal made by the party’s state unit to authorities seeking permission for her tour to be circulated on the social media. In which, State Congress president Raj Babbar, assured that he will soon share the programme details of Priyanka Gandhi in the social platform.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and will be continued over a month till May 19, across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23. The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country. The final results would be out on May 23, 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More